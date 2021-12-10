A grocery delivery service that sees robots travelling the streets of Northampton has expanded to include six more areas of the town.

Starship Technologies - the company behind the little, white robots that roam about town delivering items from shops - has announced the expansion this month (December).

The popular service is now available at three more branches of Tesco and three more branches of Co-op shops in the town.

The following Tesco branches will now be served by the robots: Link Road, Spinney Hill, and Limehurst Road.

The following Co-op branches will now be served by the robots: Bushland Road, Birchfield Road, and Bellinge.

A Starship Robots spokesman said: "As part of Starship's recent expansion to serve a further 31,000 households, our robots are now delivering from three more branches of Tesco and three more Co-ops.

"Tesco on Limehurst Square is one of these stores, and now customers in Hopping Hill and Dallington can enjoy their groceries delivered by robot for the first time.

"To the east, customers can also now receive deliveries in Boothville, Kingsthorpe, Spinney Hill and Great Billing.

"And for those that fancy fish and chips, robots are now delivering from Bushland Chippy."

The autonomous delivery service, powered by zero carbon electricity, is now available to more than 150,000 residents in Northampton.