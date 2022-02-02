Popular shopping centre in Northampton up for sale at £3million - here's how much a landlord could make per year from it
Whoever buys the site can expect to make around £205,000 per year from renting out the seven retail units
A popular shopping centre in a busy part of Northampton is up for sale at £3million.
Upton Place Shopping Centre, home to seven retail units, is currently on the market as a 'premium' listing.
The site is home to five businesses which are Domino's, La Terraza Tapas Bar, Indigo Sun, Upton Fish and Chips, and the Co-Op, while the remaining two units are currently vacant.
Whoever buys the site could make around £205,000 per year, according to the sale advert.
The advert goes on to say the site is part of a larger development which includes over 300 new homes, new school and medical facilities creating an 'urban village on the edge of Northampton'.
Offers are being taken in the region of £3million.