Upton Shopping Centre

A popular shopping centre in a busy part of Northampton is up for sale at £3million.

Upton Place Shopping Centre, home to seven retail units, is currently on the market as a 'premium' listing.

The site is home to five businesses which are Domino's, La Terraza Tapas Bar, Indigo Sun, Upton Fish and Chips, and the Co-Op, while the remaining two units are currently vacant.

Whoever buys the site could make around £205,000 per year, according to the sale advert.

The advert goes on to say the site is part of a larger development which includes over 300 new homes, new school and medical facilities creating an 'urban village on the edge of Northampton'.

Offers are being taken in the region of £3million.