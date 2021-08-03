The crepes have proved popular since the business launched in April.

A popular pop-up creperie has established a weekly route visiting a number of locations across Northampton and surrounding areas.

The Courtyard Creperie is run by Savour Flavour Catering and is the product of lockdown leaving the company owners with little work.

Offering sweet and savoury crepes, including Biscoff, Oreo, barbeque pulled pork and shredded aromatic duck, the pop-up creperie began in April.

The crepes are available in three locations.

It first started with a daily slot in the stunning gardens of Brampton Grange, as co-owner Tracey Onley also works for the wedding venue.

The creperie became very popular as an outdoor venue, which also serves hot and cold drinks and other snacks.

Tracey said: “In lockdown, everything took a back seat as there were no events to cater for.

“My partner was in a similar situation so we decided to team up.

“And there is no creperie in Northamptonshire so we decided to create one in a lovely area.

“We also try to support as many small businesses as we can, lickmyring doughnuts and Your Cool ice cream.

“Since we opened it has gone from strength to strength and we are now working on a trailer too so we can keep going.”

Now restrictions have eased the duo can use the inside facilities at Brampton Grange too.

However it also means that the venue has more events on, so the availability for the pop-up is lower and Tracey has to work around the events.

But the pop-up is in Church Brampton every Monday and Tuesday, as well every Friday in Blisworth and every Saturday in Moulton.

As well as the food, Tracey is teaming up with a pop-up bookshop for story times and free activities for children during the school holidays.