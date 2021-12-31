New Year supermarket opening times for Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi, Asda, Lidl and Sainsbury's in Northampton

Closing times for New Year's Eve, where's open on January 1

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 31st December 2021, 8:15 am

Here's what you need to know about when major supermarkets in Northampton will be open from New Year's Eve through to bank holiday Monday:

■ Tesco Northampton South and Weston Favell: New Year’s Eve: 6am-7pm — New Year’s Day: 8am-6pm — January 2: 10pm-4pm — January 3: 6am-midnight

** Tesco Express stores opening times will vary

Supermarkets opening hours will vary between New Year's Eve and Monday

■ Morrisons Victoria Promenade and Kettering Road: New Year’s Eve 7am-7pm — New Year’s Day 9am-6pm — January 2: 10am-4pm — January 3: 7am-10pm

■ Asda Kingsthorpe and Far Cotton: New Year's Eve: 7am-7pm — New Year's Day: 10am-5pm — January 2: 10am-4pm — January 3: 8am-8am

■ Sainsbury's Weedon Road: New Year's Eve: 7am-7pm — New Year's Day: 8am-8pm — January 2: 10am-4pm — January 3: 8am-10pm

■ Waitrose, Kingsthorpe: New Year's Eve: 7.30am-6pm — New Year's Day: closed — January 2: 10am-4pm — January 3: 9am-6pm

■ Aldi Kingsthorpe, Wellingborough Road, Weedon Road, Towcester Road: New Year's Eve: 8am-6pm — New Year's Day: closed — January 2: 9.30am-4pm — January 3: 8am-8pm

**Aldi says opening times may vary by location, so please double check signs at your local store

Lidl, Weston Favell and Weedon Road: New Year's Eve: 8am-7pm — New Year's Day: closed — January 2: 10am-4pm — January 3: 8am-10pm

Lidl, Towcester Road: As above except January 2: 11am-5pm

