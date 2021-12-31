New Year supermarket opening times for Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi, Asda, Lidl and Sainsbury's in Northampton

Here's what you need to know about when major supermarkets in Northampton will be open from New Year's Eve through to bank holiday Monday:

■ Tesco Northampton South and Weston Favell: New Year’s Eve: 6am-7pm — New Year’s Day: 8am-6pm — January 2: 10pm-4pm — January 3: 6am-midnight

** Tesco Express stores opening times will vary

Supermarkets opening hours will vary between New Year's Eve and Monday

■ Morrisons Victoria Promenade and Kettering Road: New Year’s Eve 7am-7pm — New Year’s Day 9am-6pm — January 2: 10am-4pm — January 3: 7am-10pm

■ Asda Kingsthorpe and Far Cotton: New Year's Eve: 7am-7pm — New Year's Day: 10am-5pm — January 2: 10am-4pm — January 3: 8am-8am

■ Sainsbury's Weedon Road: New Year's Eve: 7am-7pm — New Year's Day: 8am-8pm — January 2: 10am-4pm — January 3: 8am-10pm

■ Waitrose, Kingsthorpe: New Year's Eve: 7.30am-6pm — New Year's Day: closed — January 2: 10am-4pm — January 3: 9am-6pm

■ Aldi Kingsthorpe, Wellingborough Road, Weedon Road, Towcester Road: New Year's Eve: 8am-6pm — New Year's Day: closed — January 2: 9.30am-4pm — January 3: 8am-8pm

**Aldi says opening times may vary by location, so please double check signs at your local store

■ Lidl, Weston Favell and Weedon Road: New Year's Eve: 8am-7pm — New Year's Day: closed — January 2: 10am-4pm — January 3: 8am-10pm