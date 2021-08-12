A businessman has opened a new pizza parlour in Northampton town centre after 'fighting for this dream' for more than five years.

Stanimir Nakov has opened Tokky in the second floor of the Grosvenor Centre - next to Costa Coffee - which sells its specialty large slices of freshly-made pizza, freshly made ice-cream, crepes and more.

The pizza chef moved to the town in 2014 and has been planning on opening the business ever since he stepped foot in the Grosvenor Centre.

The 29-year-old said: "When I saw the town for the first time and I walked into the Grosvenor Centre, I wanted to open something like this. I was fighting to open something like this for a long time. This has been a five-year plan.

"It feels good to open. It's like a dream come true. I'm proud of myself. I do a really good job and have put a lot of pressure on this to succeed.

"I was looking around to see what to open, what was not in Northampton, something new I can give to the people, because they already have coffee and kebabs. So I wanted to show something different. I hope it's going to work."

Stanimir gave an insight into what his six-year journey has been like since making the move from Bulgaria to Northampton.

He said: "I used to work as a pizza chef in Bulgaria for five years but there was not enough money. So I thought, 'I have to go somewhere else'. I checked some jobs in England and there was an agency that offered me to come and work in Northampton at Sainsbury's warehouse in Swan Valley.

"I didn't know where I was going and I had never heard of Northampton before that, but I took my stuff and left. I was working in the warehouse but I was just saving money to open this shop. This is my dream. This is what I've been fighting for.

"I love what I do here. And even if if get paid minimum wage, I love what I do. People come here, we talk, they leave smiling. That's it. This is very important for me."

Stanimir added: "Come and try, I'm sure you're going to come back. We do everything with love and passion. I hope you will like it."

James Roberts, Centre Director at Grosvenor Shopping Northampton, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome local fast-food restaurant, Tokky, to the centre. It’s a fantastic new addition to our food and beverage offering and great to see the team so passionate about serving our community.”

The name Tokky is Stanimir's best friend's nickname, which the pizza chef says is 'catchy, fun, and memorable'.