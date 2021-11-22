A new family-run independent streetwear clothing shop has opened in Northampton town centre - and its 19-year-old owner has revealed the inspiration behind it.

Passenger Outfitters was opened at the former Halford Jewellers in York Road on Saturday, November 13 by former Northampton School for Boys student Lawrenze Denton, his brother Alex, 22, and sister Nina, 20.

Speaking to Chronicle & Echo, teenager Lawrenze said the former Driver store in Kettering Road, which closed following the sudden death of its owner Steve, inspired him and his siblings to reincarnate the iconic shop.

Passenger Outfitters in York Road

Lawrenze said: "We used to all shop in Driver. When we first discovered it, it changed our lives.

"I started working at Driver at the age of 16 as a Saturday boy, folding clothes mainly. I just fell in love with it. The community based around the shop, it was quite cool working there, you felt like you had a bit of purpose.

"It was more than just a shop, it was a community. It was iconic - it brought people from far and wide. And I thought this is something the people of Northampton needed to have again.

"The town needs something, a bit of community and a bit of purpose. So why not open something? It's now or never.

Passenger Outfitters

"I don't want to be a carbon copy of Driver because, obviously, Steve was a legend. I was so blown away by what he had achieved, though, so if I can recreate something similar with our own twist, that's the aim.

"But without Vic, Martin or Steve [from Driver], I wouldn't be the shop I am or trying to be."

Born and bred in Northampton, and currently living on Wellingborough Road, Lawrenze is confident he can bring something 'good to the town'.

He said: "I like to think I've got my finger on the pulse here in Northampton - everyone wants new clothing and something nice to wear.

"The town, I think, is dying and we have got to do something to bring it back. I just think, hopefully, come 2022, Northampton might have a bit of a resurgence.

"Passenger might bring something good to the town. We're not just a clothing store, but a community as well. We're all pretty excited about opening. I think the spot we have chosen is a lovely location.

"We've got all sorts of clothing. A good mixture of everything, I like to think. At the moment, it's just menswear, after New Year we will be stocking womenswear."

The Passenger team added: "We recognised the gap on the high street in the area for a shop selling quality clothing at affordable prices. We hope to promote British ranges in our store and a positive attitude to supporting local businesses in the area."

The store is open from Wednesdays to Saturdays 10am to 6pm, and 11am to 4pm on Sundays.