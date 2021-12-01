A coffee shop based in a Vespa Tuk Tuk created by a Northampton man has been named as the best cafe in Northamptonshire at a national awards ceremony.

Vespaccino was founded by a Moulton resident in August last year after his usual industry - theatre - was hit massively by the pandemic.

Eamonn Byrne bought a three-wheel Vespa Tuk Tuk that, despite being around 18-years-old, had never been driven on roads.

Eamonn Byrne and his five-year-old daughter Grace who loves to help out at her dad's coffee van.

He bought it with the intention to make it road-worthy and sell it on, but it soon became apparent that it would be too difficult, so Eamonn decided to renovate the van and sell it as a business opportunity.

However, the mechanic turned theatre boss, had also always dreamed of opening his own coffee shop, so he used the Tuk Tuk to do just that.

The van opened in Moulton Public Gardens where it quickly gained regulars and became a big part of the community.

Now the new venture has been named best cafe in Northamptonshire at England’s Business Awards.

Vespaccino has won a national award.

Eamonn said: “In September of this year we were informed that we had been nominated. The award winner was decided by a combination of online votes, public feedback comments, and a number of ‘secret shopper’ visits to the cafe by the awards organisers.

“In early November we were notified that we had been shortlisted and last week, at a gala night in Birmingham, we won the award.

“I am hugely proud that my little cafe has come so far and has been such a success with the people of Moulton and beyond.

“To even be nominated by our customers was amazing, but to win was beyond all of our expectations.”