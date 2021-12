Supermarkets opening times over Christmas vary more than ever this year.

Some of the major stores are giving their staff a well-earned extra day off on Boxing Day, while some are open on New Year's Day and some aren't.

Here's what you need to know:

Christmas shopping hours vary between the 'big six' supermarkets in Northampton this year

■ Tesco Northampton South and Weston Favell: Christmas Eve closes at 7pm — Boxing Day 10am-4pm — December 27-December 30: 6am-midnight — New Year’s Eve: 6am-7pm — New Year’s Day: 8am-6pm — January 2: 10pm-4pm — January 3: 6am-midnight

** Tesco Express stores opening times will vary

■ Morrisons Victoria Promenade and Kettering Road: Christmas Eve closes at 6pm — Boxing Day closed — December 27-30 7am-10pm — New Year’s Eve 7am-7pm — New Year’s Day 9am-6pm — January 2 — January 3

■ Asda Kingsthorpe and Far Cotton: Christmas Eve closes at 7pm — Boxing Day: 10am-4pm — December 27 & 28 8am-8pm — December 29 & 30 7am-11pm — New Year's Eve: 7am-7pm — New Year's Day: 10am-5pm — January 2: 10am-4pm — January 3: 8am-8am

■ Sainsbury Weedon Road: Christmas Eve closes at 7pm — Boxing Day: closed — December 27 & 28: 8am-8pm — December 29 & 30: 7am-11pm — New Year's Eve: 7am-7pm — New Year's Day: 8am-8pm — January 2: 10am-4pm — January 3: 8am-10pm

■ Waitrose, Kingsthorpe: Christmas Eve closes at 6pm — Boxing Day: closed — December 27 & 28: 9am-6pm — December 29 & 30: 730am-8pm — New Year's Eve: 7.30am-6pm — New Year's Day: closed — January 2: 10am-4pm — January 3: 9am-6pm

■ Aldi Kingsthorpe, Wellingborough Road, Weedon Road, Towcester Road: Christmas Eve closes at 6pm — Boxing Day: closed — December 27 to December 30 8am-8pm — New Year's Eve: 8am-6pm — New Year's Day: closed — January 9.30am-4pm — January 3: 8am-8pm

**Aldi says opening times may vary by location, so please double check signs at your local store

■ Lidl, Weston Favell and Weedon Road: Christmas Eve closes at 6pm — Boxing Day: closed — December 27 to December 30 8am-10pm — New Year's Eve: 8am-7pm — New Year's Day: Closed — January 2: 10am-4pm — January 3: 8am-10pm