A new independent coffee shop has opened for the first time in Northampton this week.

The Coffee Press in Harlestone Road, St James, opened for business on Monday (November 22).

The cafe is owned by Harry Barnes, who also owns Jimmy's Sports Bar next door, and run by a team of four staff from the area.

Coffee Press spokeswoman Sam Noble, 31, said: "There's nothing around here that's like this - somewhere for people to chill and work - so we wanted to do a really good coffee shop.

"We're just trying to find our feet at the moment but it's going really good. There's been a constant flow of customers so far. I think it will pick up quite quickly.

"We have our own in-house pastry chef and everything is homemade.

"We've got scones, sausage rolls, cakes, milkshakes, and much more. We're super inclusive and have vegan options too. Come down and try a cake and then you won't want to leave."

Sam went on to explain where Harry got the idea for the shop and how important it to support local businesses, especially since the Aldi supermarket in St James has closed.

She said: "The story behind Jimmy's Sports Bar was it was his local and he wanted somewhere to go with his friends to watch sport.

"It's the same with the coffee shop. Harry wanted somewhere to go and something nice to eat without having to travel far.

"He doesn't do it to make a profit, he just sees a gap in the market. And if he does it, then he does it his way.

"The community needed this. They needed somewhere safe, comfortable, friendly, cosy. It's just lovely here.

"It seems like this road is changing completely. There's not as much need to come down here [because Aldi vacated]. But if the public know a coffee shop is here now then they might walk into the other shops and businesses in the area, so it's useful for everybody.

"It's so important to support local businesses, especially at the moment."

The shop is on the lookout for one or two new recruits to work there part-time. It also does takeaway orders of both food and drink.

