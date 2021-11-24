Five Guys, Sixfields.

A popular international fast food restaurant has finally announced the opening date for its new branch in Northampton.

Five Guys has teased its opening off Walter Tull Way in Sixfields for a number of months as planning permission was submitted in August and building work started a couple of months later.

However only today (November 24) has the official opening date of the fast food joint in the former Frankie & Benny's building been announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fast food chain serves burgers, milkshakes and more.

Burger fans will not have to wait long as Five Guys Northampton will open on Monday, November 29, 2021.

The restaurant opening hours will be from 11am to 10pm on Sundays to Thursdays, and 11am to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, according to signs on the restaurant's doors.

Five Guys, which also has a restaurant in Rushden Lakes, advertised for part-time and full-time crew members ahead of the opening in Northampton.