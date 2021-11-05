Europe's biggest shoe retailer moves in at Weston Favell Shopping Centre with free footwear for the first 25 customers on Saturday
Deichmann opens its doors in former Bonmarche location
Europe’s biggest shoe retailer, Deichmann, has opened its doors in a new store at Weston Favell Shopping Centre.
The first 25 customers treading the tiles on Saturday (November 6) will be treated to a free £25 pair of shoes with the first 500 getting limited edition bags.
And there is up to 50 percent off other selected lines for everybody else.
Deichmann is a 100-year-old brand with stores in 31 countries across the globe and it celebrates its 20th anniversary in the UK this year by opening it's 120th store in the town.
Its UK flagships are in Westfield London and Westfield Stratford — with another in Northampton's Grosvenor Centre.
The company has spent £195,000 smartening up the former Bonmarche store in Weston Favell, creating 12 permanent jobs.