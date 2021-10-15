Construction work begins at new supermarket on edge of Northampton - rough opening date announced
The new store will create up to 40 jobs
Construction work is underway to build a new supermarket on the outskirts of Northampton - which is set to be finished by early next year.
A new Aldi supermarket is going up just off the A43 between Moulton and Overstone after plans were approved earlier this year.
An Aldi spokesperson said: “Construction for our new Overstone store has begun and we hope to open early next year.
"This will create up to 40 jobs and enable local people to shop and save closer to home. We will keep the community updated on developments.”
The Overstone Leys sustainable urban extension, agreed in 2015, will include 2,000 homes, a school, a care home and a 'local centre' with a shop, which is the Aldi.
The 1,842sqm supermarket's entrance is based off the newly-built Sywell Road and will have a car park with more than 140 spaces.
Overstone Parish Council complained earlier this year about neighbours not being consulted enough and Aldi 'plonking' its usual urban design in a rural setting.
In its objection letter, the parish council said the store's design had been submitted 'without any consideration for the area or the community' as it was broadly the same as Aldi's branches in Northampton.