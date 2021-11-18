Community 'split on issue' over plans to open sushi takeaway bar in busy Northampton high street

Plans have been unveiled to convert a former office space in a busy part of Northampton into a sushi takeaway bar.

Sushi Home Limited has submitted proposals to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to convert the former Saints Estate Agents in St Leonard's Road, Far Cotton, into a Japanese eatery.

The busy street in Far Cotton already boasts around 12 eateries but this would be the first sushi place on the road.

The former Saints Estate Agents could be converted into a sushi bar

Councillor Julie Davenport, who represents the Far Cotton ward, said the plans have been met with a mixed response from residents in the area.

She said: "The community seem to be split on this issue.

"If you live on or next to St Leonard’s Road it’s a huge issue because people collecting takeaways, of which there of many outlets there, are known to double park and block the road whilst they ‘nip in’ to collect their takeaway due to lack of parking space.

"There are already huge issues with parking in all streets in the St Leonard’s Road vicinity so another takeaway will exacerbate this.

"However, people who do not live in or near the road welcome a healthier option of takeaway in the area."

The councillor added: "I do sympathise with the residents who live in the vicinity of St Leonard’s Road because they are stuck with the problems of parking because many cannot afford to move."