Timewarp Reclaim Reuse in Milton Street, Kingsley, which is owned by Rose Reynolds and her husband Andrew, with daughter Ellen working on the shop floor.

The business started in 2019 after being given approval by the former Northamptonshire County Council to collect items from household recyling waste centres and sell them on.

The shop sells 'absolutely everything', according to Rose, including clothes, furniture, wood, books, plant pots, astro turf and much more, which makes it the perfect place to visit for Christmas shopping as there is bound to be something for everyone on your list.

And buying from here will make you and your loved one's Christmases a little bit more environmentally friendly.

Below is a collection of photos from the shop, showcasing what is on offer and what kind of items such as sport equipment, furniture, records and more can be bought in the store.

