An iconic family-run discount shop in Northampton that has been in business for nearly 30 years has thanked customers for their support over the years.

In the run up to Christmas, the Chronicle and Echo is celebrating and promoting the best of local businesses in a bid to get more people out shopping locally.

The sixth shop in our coverage is Rock Bottom Discount in Gold Street and Ashburnham Road, which is owned by Manny Taylor and run by his family.

Rock Bottom in Gold Street.

The store initially opened in 1993, which is when Manny asked his cousin Alesh, who was still at secondary school, to work at the Gold Street shop part time.

Alesh, 44, said: "This shop means everything to me, personally. I love it here and talking to the customers every day.

"Trade is going good for us - both shops are doing well, mainly because we are well-established.

"I do remember being really busy back in the day when we first started. We were the only discount shop in town, customers just kept coming in to see what we had.

"In Gold Street, our store mainly sells beds, furniture, soft furnishings like rugs and curtains. And in Ashburnham Road, we sell decorating items, gardening items, houseware, kitchenware, paint, rugs, stationery, toiletries, tools, fireworks, everything.

"Over the years we have seen a difference in business [largely because of the internet]. We now focus on trying to have everything all the time."

The company, according to Google Reviews, is in the top 10 independent shops in the town, but what is its secret to success?

Alesh added: "I think the main thing is, because we are a family business a lot of people know us. They trust us - that's the key. If there's a problem, we can help them. Our customers are very loyal.

"We value our customers because they are putting food on our table at the end of the day. I think we have always done things properly, too.

"I think it's important for the High Street to have independent shops. I wish there were more independents; they offer personal service that the big shops can't necessarily give."

And finally, Alesh took the opportunity to thank his customers when asked about the importance of the festive period on trade.

He said: "The Christmas trade is really important but I just want to say, thank you to our customers for the support over the years."

The shop has a 4.5 out of five star rating from 28 Google Reviews.

One review says: "I am a regular customer and this is the reason why: I always get great service from Alesh and his staff, and it is always good value for money."

Another reads: "They are the best family business and they know how to look after their customers."