A former Northampton cinema which was recently being used as an illegal cannabis grow has been converted into a cocktail bar and restaurant.

Electric Pavilion, at 10 Gold Street, opened for business earlier this month (December) and prides itself on good quality food and drink, and investing in young people in town.

Owner Paul Kuznecovs said: "As huge supporters of our incredible town, we are honoured to have an opportunity to look after our food and drink scene and play a key role in pushing great local produce and supporting our community.

Paul (middle) and Arturs (second from left)

"With a simple yet skillfully executed menu that will be always prepped, cooked and served in house and a delicious cocktail menu, we are certain you will enjoy your time here.

"We have beautifully tasting dishes, thirst-clenching cocktails, with an atmosphere that will make you feel relaxed and comfortable."

The property was being used as an illegal cannabis grow last year during the height of the pandemic.

Paul, who also owns the building, stumbled across the criminals during a routine inspection of the property and said the inside of the venue was 'completely destroyed'.

“I was devastated, that was the last thing I needed to deal with. The damage was estimated to be over £150,000, what a nightmare,” he said.

After a year-and-a-half of trying, unsuccessfully, to rent out the property, Paul thought about opening the bar.

"Why not - it made perfect sense. The premises used to be a restaurant before. If there is a will, there is always a way,” he said.

But he felt he was lacking something and decided to turn to his 27-year-old brother and winner of Northamptonshire's Best Young Chef 2018/2019 Arturs Dzerins for help.

Arturs added: “Paul's suggestion to do a restaurant and cocktail bar together made perfect sense. Instead of working for someone else, I felt I could put all my passion to cook good quality food into my own business. The dream was sold.

"I have always been passionate about good quality food, which was the reason of me going to Northampton College and graduating as a chef. I also vividly remember when I was just a kid my brother cooked me fish soup, which I really liked."

Over the next few months, the business intends to partner with Northampton College to provide young people hands on experience in the industry.

Paul and Arturs' overall objective is to eventually create up to 20 job opportunities, have an environment where customer satisfaction is a 'top priority', and develop staff members to achieve 'great things' in the hospitality industry.

The brothers added: "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the dedicated and hard working members of staff who went an extra mile to open our doors, our suppliers, and The South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership for its financial support.

"We invite the general public to come and taste what we have managed to achieve."

Electric Pavilion is open from Wednesday to Saturday from 7.30am until 11pm and on Sundays from 9.30am until 6pm.