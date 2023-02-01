Another TWO shops at a once-thriving Northampton shopping centre have closed their doors for good.

The Grosvenor Centre in the town centre has lost another two major brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gift and gadget retailer MenKind, based on the ground floor, closed its doors at the shopping centre in mid-January.

The original glass canopy above the Abington Street entrance to Grosvenor Centre

A Menkind spokeswoman told this newspaper: “I can confirm that this MenKind store has closed down.”

Women’s fashion store Select has also closed down. It is believed to have also shut this year, although the Grosvenor Centre’s management have refused to confirm the date to the Chron.

This newspaper asked the Grosvenor Centre team: When did the shops close? Why did they close? Are there any shops lined up to take their place?

A Grosvenor Centre spokeswoman said: “Although we can’t comment on ongoing conversations with individual stores, it is always a sad outcome when tenants decide to close their doors. We work hard to support all our retailers to avoid such closures.

“As always, we will focus on bringing new and exciting tenants to the centre whilst ensuring Grosvenor remains a hub of the community.”

Popular fashion chain New Look, also based on the ground floor of the Grosvenor Centre, has also confirmed it is set to close its doors for good on February 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A New Look spokeswoman told this newspaper: “Regrettably, we have made the decision to close the New Look store in the Grosvenor Centre.

"We are focusing on supporting our store colleagues and where possible finding alternative roles for them within the business.

"We would like to thank all of our customers in the area for shopping with us over the years.”