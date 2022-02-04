3. Mystery restaurant

The unnamed restaurant in Northampton is up for sale at £89,950. It is believed it is in Wellingborough Road. The sales advert reads: "This beautiful restaurant has been held in the highest regard by its patrons for almost 30 years and only now comes to the market as the owners head toward a well-earned retirement. [It is] the most popular Italian restaurant in Northampton and sits in the middle of the town's restaurant row. The traffic and footfall here are second to none and the restaurant is renowned for its warm and friendly service and great cooking. The restaurant is fully licensed and comfortably accommodates up to 80 diners over two floors. It is comprehensively furnished and equipped and needs no additional capital expenditure. The property stands over three floors with restaurant, bar and catering kitchen on the ground floor, additional lounge bar and seating on the first floor and ladies and gents WC."