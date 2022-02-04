Take a look at some of the major commercial properties up for sale in Northampton right now.
The units include a once busy pub, two bookies in the town centre, an old Carlsberg headquarters, and the a 'popular Italian restaurant in Northampton'.
The following properties are all listed for sale on Rightmove and can be found here.
1. Carlsberg offices
Jacobsen House in Bridge Street is on the market for £2,750,000. The sales advert reads: "Jacobsen House is now surplus to the requirements of Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company and is being offered for sale. The adjoining brewery is unaffected by the proposed disposal. The property comprises a detached three-storey office building, which was built in the mid 1900s and is of red brick construction, surmounted beneath a flat roof with the following brief specification: Reception area, restaurant / bar, roof terrace, open plan offices with meeting rooms and car parking."
2. Ladbrokes building in Market Square
The Ladbrokes site and the rest of the building is up for sale at £650,000. The sale advert reads: "The subject property comprises of accommodation over four floors plus basement storage. The ground floor and basement are currently occupied by Ladbrokes.There is a separate entrance to the front of the property, providing access to three flats on the upper floors. The historic Market Square is to undergo a significant redevelopment."
3. Mystery restaurant
The unnamed restaurant in Northampton is up for sale at £89,950. It is believed it is in Wellingborough Road. The sales advert reads: "This beautiful restaurant has been held in the highest regard by its patrons for almost 30 years and only now comes to the market as the owners head toward a well-earned retirement. [It is] the most popular Italian restaurant in Northampton and sits in the middle of the town's restaurant row. The traffic and footfall here are second to none and the restaurant is renowned for its warm and friendly service and great cooking. The restaurant is fully licensed and comfortably accommodates up to 80 diners over two floors. It is comprehensively furnished and equipped and needs no additional capital expenditure. The property stands over three floors with restaurant, bar and catering kitchen on the ground floor, additional lounge bar and seating on the first floor and ladies and gents WC."
4. The Windmill
Offers are being invited for the Grade II listed pub in Welford Road. The sales advert says it is a community pub with private accommodation above. It also has a large beer garden and car park to rear. There is an open viewing on February 10 at 11.00am. The closing date for offers is March 3. For further information contact Drake & Company.