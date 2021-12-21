Confusion still remains as to whether thousands of residents at a popular holiday park in Northampton are allowed to stay on the site in January.

Billing Aquadrome residents have emailed into the Chronicle and Echo frustrated that there has been no official line from park owners Royale Resorts as to whether they can stay on site throughout January.

Rumours have been circulating that residents may be able to stay on the park in January, which is normally prohibited but may be allowed next year due to the ongoing and ever-changing Covid situation.

Billing Aquadrome

Due to it being a holiday park, residents' vacation homes cannot be their main residences, but they can visit as often as they like throughout the season, which is between February 1 to January 6.

However, this was not enforced earlier this year due to the pandemic and residents were allowed to stay for the additional three weeks, free of charge.

Park manager Nigel Pilsworth was emailed directly and asked to set the record straight for his residents.

Here's what a Royale Resorts spokesman said: "It has come to our attention that there have been a number of rumours circulating around the park.

"We wish to impress upon our residents that we are a respectable and responsible long-standing company, which considers the well-being of its residents, staff and everyone associated with the company to be of upmost importance.

"We wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."