Closed down Northampton nightclub formerly owned by celebrity DJ Charlie Sloth owes £103k to people

The former Illuminati's club in Bridge Street (left). Charlie Sloth (right).

A closed down nightclub in Northampton formerly owned by a celebrity DJ owes more than £100,000 to creditors.

Illuminati's nightclub, in Bridge Street, permanently closed down at the end of 2022 after opening in February 2020.

The club was opened by Charlie Rouillon, aka former Radio 1 DJ Charlie Sloth, and businessman James Davey.

42-year-old Sloth resigned as a director of Illuminati’s in October 2020, with Mr Davey taking over the running of the company, according to Companies House.

Illuminated People Limited, the company which owned the nightclub, went into voluntary liquidation in July 2022, according to Companies House.

When the company initially ceased operations, it had debts of £21,000 to trade creditors, £34,000 to employees, £45,000 to banks/institutions, and £2,000 in accountancy fees, totalling just over £107,000. Additionally, the firm owed £45,000 to Metro Bank, £6,000 to West Northants Council (WNC), £4,000 to AU Vodka Limited, £1,500 to HMRC, £8,000 to PPL PRS Ltd, and more, according to Companies House.

The liquidation process, which started on July 12, 2022, is expected to conclude with the company's dissolution on December 23, 2023.

Charlie Sloth posing with former Conservative councillor Suresh Patel at the Best One Shop in Weedon Road in October 2020

The latest and final Companies House report shows the company owes £103,000 to unsecured creditors. These are the suppliers, service providers, and contractors who won't be getting paid because there's no money left.

Anyone who is owed money is advised to contact the liquidators' office.

The liquidators from Begbies Traynor (Central) LLP, overseeing the business shutdown, earned £12,600 for their time on the job.

Mr Sloth has been contacted for comment. West Northants Council has also been contacted for comment.

Mr Sloth has ties with alcohol business Au Vodka, and can be seen in the company’s advertisements calling himself ‘The Vodfather’.

During his time in Northampton, Mr Sloth appeared to frequent the ‘Best One’ shop in Weedon Road selling and promoting Au Vodka.

In multiple posts on Best One’s Facebook page, Mr Sloth can be seen promoting Au Vodka at the shop and posing with Conservative councillor Suresh Patel, who recently resigned from his post after years as a councillor in the town.

The Best One in Weedon Road is currently up for rent on a 15-year lease for £120,000 a year.

Estate agents said: “We have been advised by the vendor that the store is doing £10,000 per week. We are in receipt of accounts year ending March 2023.