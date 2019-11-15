Cancer survivor gets new lease of life as he trades 22 years in the IT sector for Northampton-based eco-friendly cleaning business

A man who suffered multiple organ failure and ended in a wheelchair six years ago has now taken on a new challenge of a running his own cleaning company.

With more than 15 years’ experience as a business analyst specialising in the IT industry, cancer survivor Kalpesh Bhayani has beaten the odds and turned to entrepreneurship as he launches his new domestic housekeeping franchise business in town.

In 2013, Kalpesh was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) which left him wheelchair bound and with multiple organ failure.

He defied the odds and beat the disease in 2014.

Kalpesh wanted a new challenge and business opportunity in a growing sector where he could apply his extensive knowledge and skillset gained from his time as a business analyst.

After extensive research, Kalpesh was sold on starting his own Bright & Beautiful business in Northampton.

Kalpesh said: “Living with cancer was a horrendous time for my family and I, but pushing through that tough period really gave me a new lease of life and a determination to make a successful business.

"I’d always wanted to own my own business so finding Bright & Beautiful felt like the perfect opportunity to fulfil that lifelong ambition.

“Having had experience of hiring a professional housekeeping service in the past, I understand the difference a clean home can make, particularly for busy families.

"I’m so excited to provide that ‘happy home’ feeling to clients across Northamptonshire and to deliver a first-class service that’s at the heart of the community.”

Kalpesh will be accompanied by his team of three local professional housekeepers and a quality training supervisor.

He is also supported by his family, in particular his two teenage girls who will play an active role in marketing the business through social media.

Bright & Beautiful covers a range of areas in and around Northampton and is part of a national network of more than 65 businesses.