A busy petrol station on the edge of Northampton is set to be DEMOLISHED to make way for a brand new one.

The Shell garage on the A4500 between Harpole and Kislingbury will be demolished on Monday (May 16) as part of redevelopment works to the site, according to one of its shop workers.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) approved plans back in November, which will see the demolition of the shop, forecourt, canopy and removal of underground tanks and each replaced with brand new ones.

There will also be an increase of shop area, reconfiguration of the car park layout, reconfiguration of the fuel pumps, amendments to the forecourt canopy, addition of two cycle parking spaces, addition of tree planting, addition of a cash machine and the addition of a new path to the east of the site, according to planning papers.

A WNC spokesman said: "The application is for the redevelopment of the existing petrol filling station. The principle is therefore already established.

"The facilities proposed already exist albeit the proposed replacement shop is larger than the existing. The proposed scale is now more in line with modern filling stations and is more practical and user friendly."

Shell was contacted by this newspaper on Tuesday (May 10) but have not yet responded.