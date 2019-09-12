Businesses invited to get Brexit advice from government experts at Northampton event

Businesses across Northamptonshire are invited to get support from government advisers about Brexit at an event in Northampton next week.

Experts from across government will be at the Brexit Business Readiness Event at the Northampton Marriott Hotel on Monday (September 16).

Chief business adviser Nick Chism from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy will be at the event in Northampton

Issues ranging from the importing and exporting of goods and services, employing EU citizens and data protection, to the support available in the area will be covered.

There will be in-depth breakout sessions covering sector specific advice, staffed by experts from departments including the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (DfBEIS), the Home Office, HMRC, the Department for International Trade and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

Sessions will also include a keynote address from chief business adviser Nick Chism from the DfBEIS.

Sessions will run from 9-11.30am and those looking to attend will need to register in advance on the website.