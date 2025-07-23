Business reflects on ‘really busy’ five months since moving aesthetics clinic to picturesque countryside

A business owner has reflected on a “really busy” first five months since she moved her aesthetics clinic to the picturesque Northamptonshire countryside.

Jade Clarke founded Jade Clinic after having her first of two children and leaving behind her nine-to-five job to do something completely new.

Having started with eyebrow microblading eight years ago, it was more recently when Jade trained in a variety of aesthetics and skin treatments – with the aim of enhancing natural beauty rather than altering people’s appearance.

Jade prides herself on offering a professional, friendly and high-end experience, tailored to each client’s needs. She is committed to delivering safe and quality treatments using advanced techniques.

Her services include blemish removal using advanced electrolysis, which is no longer offered by the NHS. This spans skin tags, age spots, moles, worts and verucas.

Jade also offers microblading, eyebrow waxing and lash enhancement – as well as clinical facials, such as dermaplaning and microneedling, and under-eye rejuvenation. Her injectable treatments include B12 and anti-wrinkle.

It was back in February when Jade moved to her new location at the Old Vicarage in Flore, in the hope that the tranquil environment would aid her clients’ relaxation.

As Jade knew the owners of the Airbnb location, it was a no-brainer to move into the peaceful and private space – which is clinical, professional and the right size for her needs.

Five months on since the move, Jade told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s been really busy which is nice, and locals come to see me and spread the word.

“People really take to me as I come across as genuine and I do care. People send their friends to me and advise them not to go anywhere else. People can trust me, and they love that it’s nice and peaceful in Flore.”

Jade now offers a new service called ‘map my mole’ in which clients can visit to have a mole checked to make sure it is not a risk.

During the time when Jade just offered blemish removals, she would encourage clients to get things checked if she thought they did not look right. In some of those instances, the referrals resulted in potential skin cancer.

As a result of this, Jade wanted to further her knowledge and give clients the confidence to come and get checked by completing training. This is now gaining popularity at Jade Clinic.

The business owner is pleased that the vast majority of her clients have followed her to her new location, as well as gaining new faces from Flore.

As no one is offering similar treatments nearby, she has been welcomed into the village with open arms and has also had visitors from surrounding areas like Daventry.

Looking back over the past five months, Jade’s proudest achievement is giving clients the peace of mind by getting things checked. She is often thanked for her advice and guidance, even if clients have not visited for the mole mapping service.

Jade plans to continue perfecting the treatments and services she currently offers, and hopes to enhance her knowledge as much as possible.

For more information on Jade Clinic, visit the business’ website here.