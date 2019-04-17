Building work to begin to relocate high street fashion chain within Northampton town centre

Work is set to start converting a former high street store to make way for River Island within the Grosvenor Centre.

River Island will move from its current location in Abington Street to inside the Grosvenor Centre within the next few months.

James Robert, the Grosvenor Centre's new manager, confirmed that work is set to 'imminently' start to convert the former WHSmith into a two-storey River Island outlet on the ground floor of the shopping centre.

It comes after WHSmith recently moved to a smaller vacant unit on the other side of the mall following the closure of Poundworld last year.

A soft play is also confirmed for the centre as part of the plan which will see the Grosvenor offer visitors a blend of leisure and shopping under one roof.