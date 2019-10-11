Building work begins once again to bring Taco Bell to Northampton

It seems plans to bring a hugely popular Tex-Mex fast food restaurant to Northampton are back on the cards.

Mystery has surrounded the opening of Taco Bell at Sixfields for some weeks now with fans concerned it would never happen.

But after months of uncertaintly, it looks like building work has begun once again at the site on land around KFC in Walter Tull Way, opposite Sixfields Stadium.

The Chron first reported that a planning application had been submitted last year to bring Taco Bell to Northampton - meaning it would be the only one of its kind for miles around.

In March this year it was revealed that Northampton Borough Council had approved the application which would see the expansion of the existing KFC to 56 seats, with the new 68-cover Taco Bell drive-thru sitting alongside it.

Promotional signs then went up at the site and building work began, which also led to the closure of the drive-thru lane of KFC around the back of the restaurant.

However, last month we discovered that building work had come to a halt at the site and the expansion had not progressed between July and September.

The promotional 'coming soon' sign was also taken down.

Despite being approached numerous of times by the Chron, neither Taco Bell representatives or KFC have returned our calls or emails to confirm what is happening.

But for fans of the fast food chain, hope has been restored as building work has sprung back to life at the site and a new promotional sign which reads 'opening soon' has been put up.

Taco Bell, which serves Tex-Mex food including tacos, burritors, quesadillas and nachos, would create 30 jobs with ten of those part-time and 20 full-time.

The American chain serves more than two billion customers a year.

Taco Bell has been approached for comment.