Award-winning Northampton chefs open third venue in town with the launch of a vegan cafe

Two ‘food crazy’ schoolboy brothers who grew up to be chefs are behind the launch of Northampton’s coolest cafe - Soo Greens at Sol Central.

Matt and James Ingram have partnered with childhood friend Ben Cohen to create a vegan and gluten-free paradise in the heart of the town.

Brother James and Matt Ingram

The cafe forms part of the Soo Yoga wellbeing centre in Northampton town centre, which was launched with great fanfare last week by rugby world cup winner Ben and his Strictly dancing star partner Kristian Rihanoff.

Food is is the blood of the Ingram brothers.

Matt, 36, said: “We started working at 13 in a local steak house - you were allowed to that at that age back then - before moving on to The Pytchley at West Haddon.

“Our mum worked for the late Lady Spencer at Althorp and we used to just hang around the kitchens and help the chefs a bit.

“Also, dad owned a deli, so we have always been crazy about food.”

Soo Greens will feature six salads from around the world at first, along with the chance to “build your own salad”.

“We will see what people want after that,” said Matt.

The brothers already run two restaurants in the county but say they are “loving” the vegan venture.

“The food doesn’t look vegan,” says Matt. “There is a real movement around this style of food at the moment and prices have come down.”

Brother James, 38, was full of praise for his childhood pal’s new business venture, Soo Yoga.

“It is fantastic,” he said. “This has been missing from the fitness scene. It’s got it all under one roof. They will do really well.”

