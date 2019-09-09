Another charity shop will replace fashion store in Northampton's Abington Street

Signs have gone up in the window of a former clothes shop revealing that another charity shop is due to open in the town centre.

Barnardo's is planning on opening its latest charity store in Abington Street on October 12, according to promotional posters that have gone up in the window.

The former Blue Inc store will soon be a charity shop in Abington Street

The charity shop will replace Blue Inc - a chain of fashion retail stores with units across the UK mainly in larger towns and cities - which closed in Northampton earlier this year after the company went into administration in December 2018.

The children's charity is has launched an urgent appeal for stock and volunteers to help run the store which will sell clothes, shoes, handbags, jewellery, accessories, household goods, books, CDs and DVDs.

The retail unit, which is currently empty, is across the precinct from Sports Direct and is next to the Scope charity shop which replaced a Poundland store and before that a 99p Store.

Read more: Men's clothes shop closes in Abington Street after company goes into administration