Aldi teams up with Northampton community cafe to reduce food waste

An Aldi store in Northamptonshire is donating leftover food to a cafe in Northampton.

The Towcester supermarket is giving Bugbrooke Community Cafe perishable items such as fresh fruit and veg, long-life items and baked goods to limit its waste and support

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi, said: “We’re always looking for new and creative ways to increase the amount of food we are able to donate.

“This partnership is enabling us to distribute even more surplus stock, while supporting a vast range of good causes, across the East Midlands.”

Bugbrooke Community Cafe is a non-profit organisation with its profits going on training unemployed young people from the area.

Food donations are beneficial to the cafe as more money it raises can be spent on employing people and not buying high amounts of stock.

Following a successful trial between Aldi and community engagement platform Neighbourly, the supermarket has paired up nine stores in Northamptonshire with good causes that are now collecting surplus food up to five days a week.

Neighbourly chief executive Steve Butterworth said: “Food surplus is a challenge Aldi is committed to playing its part to address.

“It is critical to ensure (unused) food finds its way easily to good causes supporting communities that need it most."

Any charities in Towcester looking to partner up with an Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com to apply.