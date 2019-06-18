A popular Indian takeaway in Northampton is relocating

Popular Northampton Indian restaurant Araminta's Tandoori is moving home next month.

The Wootton takeaway is having moving from its base for almost 20 years in the Wootton Fields Centre on July 26 due to its lease expiring and the Co-op next door expanding.

Araminta's is moving 14 minutes away to 8 Bedford Road East, Yardley Hastings, with an expected opening date in August.

The owners say they will continue to deliver and there will be discounts for collections.

Shohid Islam thanked all their customers for their support over the years and during the relocation - the restaurant will be 20 in July.

For more information, call 01604 661844 or visit aramintastandoori.co.uk