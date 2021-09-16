250 jobs to be created at new 500,000 square foot distribution centre in Northampton

Toolstation held a ground-breaking ceremony at the new site.

A new 500,000 square foot distribution centre in Northampton is set to create 250 jobs.

Toolstation will take on the last plot at Prologis Park, Pineham, with plans in place to open the huge warehouse in the last four months of 2022.

The company held a ‘groundbreaking ceremony’ to announce their plans to support the brand’s ongoing growth

The site is close to the M1.

This move supports Toolstation’s expansion as one of Britain’s fastest growing suppliers of tools, accessories and building supplies.

The brand sees 60 new branches open each year due to the demand for their products online – especially over the past 18 months.

James Straw, capital deployment and leasing associate at Prologis UK, said: It’s great to see Toolstation secure the last space on Prologis Park, which is a prime location that will allow their current growth to continue."

Back in March, Toolstation announced their outperformance from 2020, with like-for-like growth of 22.2 percent.

James Mackenzie, managing director of Toolstation, added: “The opening of this new warehousing facility will support our growth plans and enable Toolstation to continue to add to our 500-strong branch network and to help us meet the needs of our customers – both digitally and in branch – more effectively.”