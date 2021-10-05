The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra set to return to Northampton's Royal & Derngate

There will be a relaxed concert performed by the RPO on Saturday, October 16.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is returning to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate theatre this month with two contrasting concerts.

Friday, October 15 will see the orchestra perform a programme of popular orchestral greats including Elgar’s Enigma Variations and, on the afternoon of Saturday October 16, there will be a relaxed concert for people who might find a traditional performance difficult to attend.

Conductor Jamie Phillips’ dynamic style makes him perfectly suited to helm a captivating programme of great orchestral works for the Friday night concert, which starts at 7.30pm.

The programme will culminate in audience favourite, Elgar’s Enigma Variations, in which each movement is dedicated to a friend of the composer.

The programme also features Grieg’s Peer Gynt: Suite No.1 and Delius’ Irmelin: Prelude, and acclaimed violinist Irène Duval makes her RPO debut performing Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto.

The Saturday afternoon concert, taking place at 2pm, will feature 25 musicians along with internationally renowned presenter, Tim Steiner. The event will be more relaxed as it is specially designed to be accessible to a wide range of people, including adults and children with learning disabilities, movement disorders, autistic spectrum disorder, other neurological conditions, or for those with young children or babies.

With interactive elements, close-up experiences of the musicians, BSL interpretation, Makaton singalong, and gentle sensory elements, attendees are welcome to enjoy the relaxed concert without worry.

There will be opportunities to sing, dance, move about or just listen to the world-class music as preferred. At the end of the concert, optional post-show activities will invite people to try their hand at a range of musical activities, led by the RPO musicians themselves.

Tickets for Friday, October 15 are priced from £17 with concessions and family discounts available. Tickets for the relaxed concert on Saturday, October 16 are priced from £10.50.