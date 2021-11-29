Star of TV's Emmerdale, Casualty and Byker Grove joins cast of hit musical coming to Royal & Derngate in Northampton

Television star Chelsea Halfpenny is joining the cast of Waitress in the leading role of Jenna when the smash hit romantic musical comedy comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Monday 10 to Sat 15 January 2022.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This beautiful musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Chelsea Halfpenny began her career in the popular children’s television series Byker Grove. She appeared as Amy Wyatt in Emmerdale for three years and Alice Munroe in Casualty, a part she played for four years. Chelsea recently made her West End debut as Judy Bernly in 9 to 5 The Musical at the Savoy Theatre.

Chelsea Halfpenny

Chelsea will join Sandra Marvin (Emmerdale, Hairspray) as Becky, Evelyn Hoskins (Spring Awakening, Peter and the Starcatcher at Royal & Derngate) as Dawn and Busted’s Matt Willis as Dr Pomatter.

Brought to life by a ground-breaking, female-led creative team, this hit show features ‘one of the best scores in years’ (The Stage) by the Grammy award-winning Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland).