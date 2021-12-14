The show will take over The Deco in October next year.

A group of drag queens who wowed on a new ITV musical game show will be bringing their tour to Northampton in 2022.

Queenz performed as part of the new show Walk The Line, the first episode of which aired on Sunday (December 12) and they impressed celebrity judges such as Dawn French and Gary Barlow.

The group will also head out on a UK-wide tour in 2022 and into 2023, including stopping in Northampton in October.

On the tour, the five drag queens will serve up remixed and reimagined classics from pop icons such as The Spice Girls, Lady Gaga, Shakira, Little Mix, Beyonce and more.

Show creator and producer, David Griego, said: “Alongside the most talented live singing Queens you’ll ever hear, this show is all about fun, giving people across the country a chance to live for the moment, celebrate life and party with our incredible drag divas for a night like no other.”

From backstreet bars to West End stars, the Queenz cast are a mix of singers and dancers who have joined forces to create the world’s number one Drag Vocal Supergroup.

They have gained superstar followers, sold out at the Edinburgh Fringe and played to thousands in central London this year and now they’re on a mission for world domination.

The cast comprises of Grant Jackson as our Gold Queen - Bella DuBall, who went viral on TikTok with a Celine Dion vocal so good most accused him of lip syncing; Louis Wallond as the Rock Queen aka Billie Eyelash; Lew Ray as the Blue Queen - ZeZe Van Cartier.

Benjamin Terry also joins the cast as the White Queen - Mis Dia Montay and Josh Hanson takes to the stage for their first professional role as Pink Queen - Candy Caned.

Gold Queen, Bella DuBall said: “We’re so proud to be given the opportunity to share our talent on national prime time TV, and to get the feedback we did from national treasures and pop royalty means the world.

“Now we can’t wait to get out there and invite the world in all its sequined glory to a non-apologetic pop party, celebrating unity, unicorns, divas and death drops as we bring our show to theatres across the UK in 2022.”

Josh added: “My drag journey began in lockdown in January 2021 and little did I know within months I’d be working alongside West End professionals and choreographers that have worked with the likes of Little Mix and the Spice Girls.

“I still have to pinch myself for this beautiful opportunity I have been blessed with.

“I cannot wait to share our singing and sassiness with the crowds on this tour next year.

“This really is a dream of mine and to experience this with my sisters is magical.”