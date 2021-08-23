Dick Whittington is the Derngate's panto of choice this year. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

A Northampton theatre has officially launched its 2021 pantomime after last year’s had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Royal & Derngate officially launched its pantomime, Dick Whittington, on Sunday (August 22).

Members of the cast, including EastEnders star Ricky Champ, Cbeebies’ Mister Maker Phil Gallagher and pantomime Dame Bob Golding were all on hand and in costume at the launch.

Some cast members were on hand to officially launch the panto. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

This year’s show marks the start of a new partnership with award-winning pantomime producer Evolution Productions, run by husband and wife Paul Hendy and Emily Wood who pride themselves on producing bespoke pantomimes, strong casting and funny scripts.

Emily Wood, director and producer of Dick Whittington said: “After such a challenging year we all need something to cheer us up.

“Dick Whittington is the classic rags to riches story, and shows us that we can all be heroes.

“We can’t wait to bring some spectacle, magic and laughter to Northampton this Christmas.

“It really will be the perfect festive treat for all the family.”

Jo Gordon, chief executive at Royal & Derngate added: “We’re really excited to be working alongside Evolution Productions on this year’s spectacular pantomime Dick Whittington.

“Christmas is a very special time of year and we understand the importance, this year more than ever, of spending time together with your family and loved ones.

“So we can’t wait to welcome audiences to what promises to be a fantastic and truly magical family adventure.”

Dick Whittington will run from Thursday December 9, 2021 to Sunday January 2, 2022.