Northampton theatre to welcome youth orchestra set to perform in celebration of Amy Winehouse

National Youth Jazz Orchestra set to celebrate Amy Winehouse on 21 January

The National Youth Jazz Orchestra (NYJO) comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate on next Friday with its celebration of the life and works of Amy Winehouse.

This concert celebrates Amy’s enduring legacy, reimagining hits and revisiting early works she sang with the 24-piece National Youth Jazz Orchestra as a promising 16-year-old singer, back in 2000.

Taking on the role of Amy as lead vocalist for the concert is 18 year old Lucy-Anne Daniels, and arrangements are by award-winning young composer, saxophonist, and improviser Olivia Murphy.

Lucy-Anne Daniels.

Lucy-Anne said: “It’s a bit nerve-wracking because Amy was once me. It’s really lovely, it highlights both me, and Olivia as up and coming musicians.”

The orchestra takes pride in providing a gateway for accomplished young musicians to progress into the industry and inspiring music audiences across the UK.

Audiences can see the National Youth Jazz Orchestra Perform Amy Winehouse in the Derngate auditorium on Friday January 21 at 7.30pm.