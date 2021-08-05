Alexander Timms is performing in a nationwide tour of a musical at Royal & Derngate.

A young actor from Northamptonshire is part of home county gigs while a nationwide tour visits Royal & Derngate.

Alexander Timms from Higham Ferrers is sharing the role of ‘Benji’ in the Northampton leg of the UK tour Priscilla Queen of the Desert - The Musical.

The eight-year-old landed the part after submitting an audition with the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA).

The young actor attends Henry Chichele Primary School in Higham and trains at PQA in Northampton at the weekends where he takes classes in comedy, drama, musical theatre and film and television.

This role means Alexander will have the opportunity to work closely with the professional cast and creatives.

Alexander said: “I felt excited and a bit nervous as Priscilla is my first production.

“Whilst I was worried that I would make mistakes, it went very well, and I really enjoyed it.

“I loved meeting the other actors who have all inspired me to take part in more shows in the future.

“I’m grateful to all of the teachers at PQA Northampton for helping me, I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”

Stuart and Martie, his parents, added: “We’re so proud of Alexander and we were thrilled to see him make his debut at the Royal & Derngate.

“The whole touring company from the actors to the backstage staff have made him feel so welcome and helped him to give a great performance.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without Alistair and the team at PQA Northampton who were able to work with Alexander to make the most of this amazing opportunity.”

Based on the Oscar-winning film, Priscilla Queen of the Desert the Musical is the adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus bound for Alice Springs to put on the show of a lifetime.

The iconic hit musical has more glitter than ever before, featuring a dazzling array of stunning costumes, fabulous feathers and a non-stop parade of dance-floor classics including It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Love The Nightlife, Finally and many more.