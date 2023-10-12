The theatre may have been shut for more than a month, but there is plenty on in the coming weeks to entice audiences back

Northampton’s Royal & Derngate is about to reopen after a forced closure – and there is plenty on offer to bring audiences back.

The theatre had to close on September 4 after the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC). The Filmhouse was able to reopen on September 18.

The concrete was found in the foyers of the theatre so bosses have rejigged how audience members enter and exit the auditoriums and have now announced reopening dates.

The Royal will reopen on Monday (October 16), followed the Derngate on Tuesday October 24.

With the enforced break in shows over, the theatre has a full schedule with something for everyone.

Below are details of 24 shoes at the Royal & Derngate in the first four weeks after it reopens.

For tickets to any of these shows, visit the Derngate website.

1 . What's on at Royal & Derngate There is plenty on at the theatre as it reopens following a forced closure after the discovery of RAAC. Photo: Royal & Derngate Photo Sales

2 . Murder in the Dark In the Royal auditorium, this thriller starring TV and stage favourites will be on from Monday October 16 to Saturday October 21. Photo: Royal & Derngate Photo Sales

3 . Sh!t-faced Shakespeare – Much Ado About Nothing In the Royal auditorium on the evening of Sunday October 22, this rescheduled "hacked-to-bits Shakespeare" show will take to the stage. Photo: Royal & Derngate Photo Sales

4 . Northampton Musical Theatre Company's Kinky Boots The first show to take to the stage in the Derngate auditorium will be Kinky Boots from Tuesday October 24 to Saturday October 28, with matinee performances on the Wednesday and Sunday. Photo: Royal & Derngate Photo Sales