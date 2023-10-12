24 shows to look forward to as Northampton's Royal & Derngate prepares to reopen following RAAC discovery
Northampton’s Royal & Derngate is about to reopen after a forced closure – and there is plenty on offer to bring audiences back.
The theatre had to close on September 4 after the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC). The Filmhouse was able to reopen on September 18.
The concrete was found in the foyers of the theatre so bosses have rejigged how audience members enter and exit the auditoriums and have now announced reopening dates.
The Royal will reopen on Monday (October 16), followed the Derngate on Tuesday October 24.
With the enforced break in shows over, the theatre has a full schedule with something for everyone.
Below are details of 24 shoes at the Royal & Derngate in the first four weeks after it reopens.
For tickets to any of these shows, visit the Derngate website.