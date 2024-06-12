The Murder Trial Live Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You have been selected for Jury Service. Your name was randomly selected from the electoral register.​Inspired by a true story in British History, "The Murder Trial Live" requests you to accept a seat at our live trial alongside your fellow jurors, inviting you to review the evidence, listen to the witnesses and reach a verdict if the accused is guilty of murder? ​

This November, Northampton transforms into the epicentre of justice as Showtour Events, backed by prominent Dragon's Den investors, unveils the UK's largest inflatable arena. From November 8th- 10th November, The Crown Court Arena, Santa Pod Raceway Airfield Road Northampton NN29 7XA UK will host 'The Murder Trial Live', a gripping event that plunges participants into the heart of a courtroom drama based on true events.

As the colossal, state-of-the-art inflatable structure lights up the Northampton skyline with its towering beam, inside, attendees will be thrust into the intensity of a live murder trial. Every element, from the evidence to the arguments, has been meticulously crafted by seasoned barristers to mirror reality, challenging public participants to serve as jurors in a case that blurs the lines between fiction and reality.

Participants will not just witness the trial but become part of it, forming juries with friends and family to deliberate on a complex case where every decision could mean the difference between justice served and justice denied. With a unanimous verdict required, the stakes are as high as the emotions that will run through arena.

“The Murder Trial Live is not just an event; it’s a deep dive into the mechanics of the legal system, providing a profound understanding of what it takes to determine guilt or innocence in the gravest of charges,” explains a Showtour Events spokesperson. Prepare to question, debate, and decide what happened on that fateful day.

Tickets are limited and in high demand for those eager to test their wits and moral compass in this unparalleled interactive legal drama.