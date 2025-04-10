The Clinical Simulation Toolkit CPD workshops
Calling all academics, clinical educators and simulation enthusiasts!
If you want to find out more about how you can get the most out of simulation-based learning, join University of Northampton's Simulation Toolkit CPD workshops.
This hands-on course will equip you with the knowledge and confidence to design, facilitate, and debrief effective simulation scenarios.
There’s an ‘early bird’ discount if you book before 21 April and the next workshops dates are: 22-23 May, and 17-18 July.
See our website for more: https://www.northampton.ac.uk/courses/the-simulation-tool-kit-two-day-programme/