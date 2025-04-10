The Clinical Simulation Toolkit CPD workshops

By Jason Day
Contributor
Published 10th Apr 2025, 13:02 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 13:12 BST
Simulation Toolkit CPD workshopsSimulation Toolkit CPD workshops
Simulation Toolkit CPD workshops
Join University of Northampton's CPD workshops in May and July...early bird discount available if you book before 21 April.

Calling all academics, clinical educators and simulation enthusiasts!

If you want to find out more about how you can get the most out of simulation-based learning, join University of Northampton's Simulation Toolkit CPD workshops.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This hands-on course will equip you with the knowledge and confidence to design, facilitate, and debrief effective simulation scenarios.

There’s an ‘early bird’ discount if you book before 21 April and the next workshops dates are: 22-23 May, and 17-18 July.

See our website for more: https://www.northampton.ac.uk/courses/the-simulation-tool-kit-two-day-programme/

Related topics:University Of Northampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice