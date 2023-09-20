Malcolm Arnold Festival returns to Northampton with engaging music for listeners of all ages

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Opening the Malcolm Arnold Festival in style on Saturday 14 October will be the Enderby Band with a programme of some of Malcolm Arnold's best loved music for brass, including audience favourites such as the Scottish Dances, Peterloo Overture and Padstow Lifeboat.

Saturday's Gala Concert, welcomes the return of the Northampton Symphony Orchestra, conducted by their Music Director and long-time Arnold champion, John Gibbons. On the programme is one of Malcolm Arnold's lesser-known works which demonstrates his talent for working with more serious and dramatic themes; the suite from the one-act ballet, Rinaldo and Armida, and the programme also includes popular works by Tchaikovsky and Sibelius.

Founded in 1893, the Northampton Symphony Orchestra is widely regarded as one of the UK’s top amateur symphony orchestras, with membership drawn from excellent amateurs, teachers, former professional musicians and students in and around Northamptonshire.

Live music continues with performances by the Nick Budd Brass Quintet and Northampton County Youth Concert Band on Sunday 15 October, demonstrating the exuberance of Arnold’s works for brass and wind.

There will be a special Masterclass with one of the world’s most esteemed exponents of the clarinet, Emma Johnson MBE, when she visits Northampton, not to be missed!

BBC Radio Northampton broadcaster and Malcolm Arnold devotee, John Griff, gives an insight into the composer’s famous film music.

Hilary Davan Wetton conducts the Festival’s Grand Finale concert which provides the opportunity to hear Malcolm Arnold’s Oboe Concerto, the haunting Serenade for Guitar and Strings and ever-popular Symphony for Strings performed by the LGT String Orchestra – an award-winning string ensemble featuring highly talented young soloists between the ages of 13 and 23 from over 20 nations.

