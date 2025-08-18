Kidzlink Kingsthorpe raising money for knife crime victim support
Quinton Green, founder of KCVS has helped thousands of youths to change their lives around. He has supported families and victims of knife crime.
Kidzlink are raising money for this worthy cause to help him continue to support youths and families.
Come along to join us at St David’s Church, Thursday 21st August, 11am - 4pm.
We have lots of stalls, games and prizes to be won!
Kidzlink is a youth club based in St David’s church, Kingsthorpe (Kidzlink is not affiliated with the church) every term time, Wednesday evening.
The youth club was set up before Covid hit. It was set up to help youths have somewhere to go to enjoy themselves, to make friendships and have trusting adults as well as a safe place to go.