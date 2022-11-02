Join Spurs, Liverpool, West Ham and England football legend Neil Ruddock for dinner in Northampton

Former England, Spurs, Liverpool & West Ham (as well as Wellingborough Whitworth FC) footballer and reality TV Star Neil Ruddock coming to The Church in Northampton for an evening on November 19, 2022.

A spokesperson said: “Razor comes to the Church on the eve of the FIFA World Cup. Tickets include a hearty three-course meal which uses the most local, seasonal and fresh ingredients and is designed to be warming on a cold winter evening as well as a chance to listen to Neil’s humorous stories, from on and very much off the pitch, meet him and have photographs taken.