Join Spurs, Liverpool, West Ham and England football legend Neil Ruddock for dinner in Northampton
‘Razor’ is truly one of the biggest characters in sport of the last 30 years’
Former England, Spurs, Liverpool & West Ham (as well as Wellingborough Whitworth FC) footballer and reality TV Star Neil Ruddock coming to The Church in Northampton for an evening on November 19, 2022.
A spokesperson said: “Razor comes to the Church on the eve of the FIFA World Cup. Tickets include a hearty three-course meal which uses the most local, seasonal and fresh ingredients and is designed to be warming on a cold winter evening as well as a chance to listen to Neil’s humorous stories, from on and very much off the pitch, meet him and have photographs taken.
“We have special offers available on pre-ordered drinks too. ‘Razor’ is truly one of the biggest characters in sport of the last 30 years and has gone on to appear in Celebrity Masterchef where he reached the final three and I’m a celebrity amongst others.”