Telly shocker as Northamptonshire Police called to deal with row over chicken Kiev

Housemates rowing over a chicken Kiev is on the menu in tonight's TV documentary featuring Northamptonshire Police.

Channel 4's 999: What's Your Emergency? focuses on increased problems in Houses of Mulitple Occupancy (HMOs) in the county.

Previews of tonight's show — the fifth in the current series — reveals how police officers in Northamptonshire respond to an ever-increasing number of 999 calls concerning people sharing accommodation including kitchens!.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Sean Whelan is dispatched to deal with a fight in a shared kitchen in tonight's 999: What's Your Emergency?

A spokesman for Channel 4 said: "The number of HMOs has nearly trebled since 2013 and tonight we see PC Sean Whelan dispatched to one to deal with a fight in the shared kitchen.

"He also has to mediate between a householder who hasn't been paid the rent he's owed and a tenant with no contract in place.

"PC Debbie Wishart attends a hostel where she arrests a woman suspected of stealing a chicken Kiev while PC Sam Clulow attends a call involving a vulnerable heroin user who's being preyed upon."

999: What's Your Emergency? follows specially trained police, fire and ambulance crews as they answer millions of emergency calls.

Shows broadcast last year showed Northants Police officers dealing with a homeless man being threatened with a knife, a violent attack on some University of Northampton students, and a man attacking officers with a pool cue after being asked to leave a pub.

Assistant Chief Constable Simon Blatchley, said: “When people see our officers out and about, they get one view of them. What’s unique about this documentary is that it gives an unfiltered view to the public of what our officers deal with. How they put themselves in harm’s way to keep the County safe.

Mr Blatchley added: “When previous episodes broadcast last year, we received an amazing response from the public. People were rightly stunned and upset by what our officers and staff deal with and how they are often treated when dealing with incidents.

“It was also heartening to see the positive responses they get from the public when they are really able to help them. Now that we are recruiting for police officers, we hope that people will continue to watch the new episodes in this documentary and get a first-hand insight into their local police force.”