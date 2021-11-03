Dune and Spencer amongst new films to see at Northampton Filmhouse in November and December

More films are coming up in November and December at Northampton Filmhouse, which continues to show independent cinema along with the pick of new mainstream releases.

Highlights for the coming weeks include the new adaptation of Dune, new biopic Spencer and the Polish film Never Gonna Snow Again. The programme of event cinema continues, with screenings including the acclaimed production of Anything Goes – The Musical.

A big highlight of the coming months is the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s best-selling sci-fi novel Dune, directed by Oscar-nominee Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049), with an all-star cast including Timothée Chalamet and Oscar Isaac.

Kristen Stewart stars as Princess Diana in outstanding new biopic, 'Spencer'.

The season also features acclaimed director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, Last Night in Soho, stylishly evoking 1960s London, with a stellar cast including Matt Smith, Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Following in the footsteps of Jackie, Pablo Larraín’s returns with Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart, in an Oscar-tipped performance as Princess Diana.

Featuring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, Rebecca Hall’s critically acclaimed debut film Passing sees a Black woman become entwined with a former friend who’s passing as white in 1920s New York, while Paul Schrader’s revenge thriller The Card Counter, starring Oscar Isaac, has redemption as the long game.

Films from around the world include Petite Maman, the hotly anticipated follow up to Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire, the bold and beautiful Polish film Never Gonna Snow Again and Karim Aȉnouz’s award-winning melodrama, The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao.

To celebrate the opening of Royal & Derngate’s Made in Northampton production of Blue/Orange on the Royal stage, members of the company have curated a series of films that have influenced and inspired their careers. The season includes The Last King of Scotland, with Forest Whitaker as dictator Idi Amin, the thrilling horror comedy Get Out, and Giles Terera in Black Matter, which follows the Olivier Award-winning Blue/Orange cast member’s recent response to the nation’s demands for social justice with his collection of songs expressing protest, joy, anger and love.

Event cinema includes The V&A Presents Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser. Filmed especially for the big screen at the exhibition at the V&A Museum in London, the film takes viewers on a guided tour ‘down the rabbit hole’ with the V&A Curator Kate Bailey and presenter Andi Oliver.

There will also be the chance to see the hit production of Anything Goes – The Musical, recorded live at the Barbican, starring Sutton Foster alongside Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot, and the festive season would not be complete without Christmas with Andre, the Christmas spectacular from André Rieu’s newly created Winter Palace in Maastricht.

For most screenings of other titles, tickets are priced at £10.50 with concessions available for over 60s, under 14s, students, receivers of Universal credit and disabled patrons. Monday to Thursday, tickets for 16 to 25 year olds are just £5.50 for standard screenings. Tickets for non-live premium event screenings are £15.50, with concessions available.

Tickets must be booked in advance and will be sent as e-tickets. Bookings can be made by calling Box Office on 01604 624811or online at www.northamptonfilmhouse.com where full details of film screenings can be found. Many of the films mentioned are on-sale already, with the remainder being on general sale by Friday, November 5.

Full details of all Covid safety measures can be found on the website at www.northamptonfilmhouse.com/covid-safety-2021/.