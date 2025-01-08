Danni Nicholls Band returns to Esquires Bedford
Renowned for her soulful voice and heartfelt storytelling, her performance promises to captivate both long-time fans and new listeners alike.
With a string of award-nominated albums and entrancing live shows, Danni is celebrated for blending elements of Americana, folk, and roots music into a distinctive, compelling sound and legendary BBC Radio 2 presenter Bob Harris "loves the beauty and elegance of her music".
Performing a mix of new songs from her forthcoming album plus some classics from her back catalogue, Danni will be backed by some of the best local musicians as her band – Sam Barrett, Ryan Barnes and Dave Banks.
Opening the show will be another local acclaimed singer/songwriter Luke Tuchscherer. This celebration of fine songwriting with American roots flavours is an evening not to be missed.
Saturday 18th January
Tickets (unreserved seating) £13.50
Available from www.danninicholls.com/shows
