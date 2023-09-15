News you can trust since 1931
Cordell Garfield - Art on the Wall - Solo Show

Popular Northampton artist, Cordell Garfield presents his Art on the Wall Exhibition held at the Yardley Arts Centre, The Old School Hall, The Square, Yardley Hastings – Oct 28th 2023 – Oct 29th 2023, offering an insight into his world and artwork.
By Cordell GarfieldContributor
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
The artwork on show at the exhibition will be for sale, but Cordell will also be on hand demonstrating one of his paintings giving an insight into his approach and techniques. The exhibition will be a showcase for Cordell’s art, but also offers a glimpse of the artist at work.

Cordell operates from his town centre studio working mainly in oil paints. Portraits and figurative paintings feature strongly in his work, but he also finds inspiration in the light, colour and shapes of the landscapes he encounters. As a contemporary painter, Cordell employs the classical techniques of life drawing and painting, drawing on the Old Masters, but also uses digital media/photographs and his own imagination to create his artistic vision.

He is President of the Northampton Town and County Art Society, and has exhibited extensively within the county, notably at Northants Open Studios, but also beyond both in London and at the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists. His work is held in collections outside the UK, and he was awarded the Peoples’ Choice Prize at the Alfred East Gallery as part of their Open 13 exhibition.

Cordell Garfield Art on the Wall Solo ShowCordell Garfield Art on the Wall Solo Show
His current project involves creating a series of paintings of Northamptonshire’s Boot and Shoe industry. Based on Cordell’s observations, sketches and photos from his travels to factories and shoe companies, he is capturing the highly skilled craftsmanship behind Northamptonshire’s world renowned quality footwear.

When not exhibiting or painting commissions, Cordell runs art painting workshops largely specialising in portraiture which have proved particularly very popular with local artists and beginners to art.

