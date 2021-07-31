Northampton nine-year-old Sam's a budding David Walliams after winning national story competition

Nine-year-old Sam Debenham could be the next David Walliams after wowing a panel of judges with his tale of a greener future.

TV star Angellica Bell was among those who picked out the Northampton schoolboy's entry A City Called L8R for top prize in a national competition for 7-11 year-olds.

And now his idea is set to go into print this autumn.

Budding author Sam Debenham

Sam's mum, Claire, said: “Sam was absolutely over-the-moon when we found out he'd won.

“It’s great to see his creativity, imagination, and writing ability recognised — and for the important values of sustainability to be encouraged among families and children in such an engaging way.”

The competition was run by heating and hot water products manufacturer Worcester Bosch following the launch of its sustainability-themed children’s storybook A Robot Called B4 which tells the story of friends Ava and Alfie.

They discover a robot called B4 in a garden shed and travel back through time to the age of dinosaurs to realise how our past actions are destroying the green planet we once knew, before returning home to fight for a better future.

Best-selling childrens author David Walliams has produced 28 titles

Children were invited to submit ideas for a sequel, focusing on how sustainability and our actions in the present can help carve a greener future for the next generation.

Sam's winning entry was chosen for its creative and optimistic view of how the world could work towards a greener future together, through a travel forward into time to a world we could have if we increased our protection of the planet.

Worcester Bosch hopes that Sam’s passion can inspire children and adults alike to live more sustainably, echoing the spirit of the brand’s commitment to protecting our future.

Marketing Director Victoria Billings said: “It has been great to see all of the amazing entries from children across the country since the start of the competition in April.