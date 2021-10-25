Northampton's Royal & Derngate presents third ever week-long 'Gen-Fest' to support artists

At Gen-Fest, there will be an opportunity to view an in-person live performance of 'This is a Carton of Orange Juice' by Chris Lowe (pictured).

The Royal & Derngate theatre is presenting its third ever 'Gen-Fest' to support artists in Northampton as part of its 'Generate' artist development programme.

This ensues from the success of the online festivals hosted by the Northampton theatre in November 2020 and March this year. This time, the week-long autumn festival will be a mix of online and in-person sessions running from Tuesday, November 9 to Sunday, November 14.

Royal & Derngate’s creative learning associate, Erica Martin, said: “We are very proud to have developed this festival with direct input from independent artists and are delighted to be able to showcase some of the work by those on our Generate Associates Artists programme.

"We look forward to continuing to support artists both online and with face to face opportunities.”

Over the course of the week, artists are invited to attend screenings, scratch performances, Q&A’s, workshops and one to one support opportunities, ending with a networking session.

Online events include a Zoom Q&A with Royal & Derngate's artistic director - James Dacre - and the cast of his production of Blue/Orange, a screening of Jane Carter Woodrow’s audio story 'Whack-A-Mole' followed by a Q&A with Jane and a physical theatre and movement for well-being workshop with Lauren Nicole Whitter.

There will also be a chance to attend live in-person performances of extracts of works in development including 'Officer Knobbs' by Max Lawrence and Scott Bradley and 'This is a Carton of Orange Juice' by Chris Lowe, with opportunities for feedback. There will additionally be a performance of 'Room Mates' by Zach Devereux.

'Generate' is the artist development programme launched in 2016 that supports artists and practitioners with regular masterclasses, networking and development opportunities. Generate also supports 10 associate artists over 18 months offering specific mentorship, development, employment and showcase opportunities.

The theatre has partnered with In Good Company to provide further support foremerging and established artists.

All the Gen-Fest events are ticketed. For details of the full schedule and to book, visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk/gen-fest/ or call Box Office on 01604 624811. All sessions are free of