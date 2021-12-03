A dedicated art gallery for comic art, thought to be the first in the UK, will open in Northampton this weekend.

Panel Gallery opposite Steffans Jewellers in Abington Square will open to the public on Saturday (December 4) from 11am until 4pm.

The opening exhibition, which was seen by Marvel and DC artists who attended a private viewing last weekend, will include pieces by some of the world’s best artists in the medium.

Featured art consists of works by Jack Kirby, Gil Kane, Esad Ribic, Adi Granov, Alan Davis, John Bolton, Glenn Fabry and many more.

Gallery curator Jeff Chahal says the specialist gallery has been on the horizon for some time.

Jeff said: “The box office success of films based on the Marvel and DC universes means lots of people are interested in owning artwork featuring their favourite characters.

“We look forward to introducing the creative forces that drive the global juggernauts that so many enjoy to a much wider audience.

“We feel it’s time the people that create the rich worlds that so many enjoy visiting get the recognition they so rightly deserve.

“I’ve been planning to open the gallery for some time now - but the Covid-19 pandemic means that it’s only now that it has become a reality.

“I’m delighted that we’ll be opening the doors to the public in time for Christmas.”

To find out more search ‘Panel Gallery’ on Facebook.

Below is a collection of photos of the Northampton gallery and pieces on display there ahead of the public opening.

1. Panel Gallery An art gallery dedicated to comic art will open in Northampton on December 4. Photo Sales

2. Panel Gallery An art gallery dedicated to comic art will open in Northampton on December 4. Photo Sales

3. Panel Gallery An art gallery dedicated to comic art will open in Northampton on December 4. Photo Sales

4. Panel Gallery An art gallery dedicated to comic art will open in Northampton on December 4. Photo Sales